Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/breitbart-editors-tell-staffers-to-stop-writing-stories-critical-of-jared-kushner-sources-say/

Employees at Breitbart News have been asked by senior editors to refrain from writing stories critical of Jared Kushner, two people familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that allies of Kushner, a senior White House adviser, had complained to President Donald Trump about the negative coverage he was receiving from the far-right website.