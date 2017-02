Like & Share E&P:

So much for the American alt-right’s shock and awe media campaign.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s surprising election victory, a top editor at Breitbart put Europe on notice: The provocative website that galvanized support for Trump would soon launch in France and Germany, aiming to get populists elected there too.