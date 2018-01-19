‘Bridging the Gap’ Report Outlines Worldwide Efforts to Rebuild Citizen Trust in Media
The past year, media has been dominated by conversations on the rise of misinformation and decline in media’s credibility. But while trust in media is in a precarious situation in many countries, it may not be as dire as some think.
As a recent Pew survey found, trust is low, but people around the world still want unbiased news and believe news plays an important role in the public sphere.
