Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bringing-buddha-to-the-newsroom-media-with-mindfulness/

How about a few minutes of meditation to kick off your next newsroom meeting?

It’s a frequent practice at News Deeply, a New York-based startup that focuses on comprehensive coverage of complex issues that are widely overhyped and misunderstood, such as Syria, refugees, oceans, and water.