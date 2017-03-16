Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/building-trust-in-news-is-a-joint-responsibility-of-publishers-the-communications-industry-and-the-public/

“In fake news, there are many affected and responsible parties,” said Jeff Jarvis, professor and director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Speaking at the Guardian Media Changing Summit today, he explained how publishers, platforms, advertisers, the public relations industry and the audience itself can work together and develop individually to tackle the misinformation ecosystem.