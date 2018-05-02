Business Insider Continues to Diversify Amid Facebook Reach Declines
Business Insider’s lifestyle sibling brand Insider probably wouldn’t exist without Facebook. But to keep up with Facebook’s whims, Insider has had to drastically reduce its total output there while looking to grow its audiences on other platforms.
Since Facebook deprioritized publisher content in its news feed in January, Insider cut its Facebook news feed video output in half, in a shift to produce longer videos.
