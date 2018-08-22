Business Insider Shifts to Focus on Business as Insider Brand Takes Lifestyle, General News Content

Business Insider has over the past three years expanded outside of its core business coverage to general interest news, and now it’s reorganizing to reflect that shift.

In an expansive memo that went out to staff this morning, Nicholas Carlson, the global editor in chief of Insider and Business Insider as well as the chief content officer of the parent company Insider Inc., said some BI editorial teams — politics, news and military/defense — would be moving over to the Insider team.