It’s well understood that the traditional print advertising business model that once enabled high-quality, local news is under extreme threat. Meanwhile, platforms such as Facebook and Google increasingly dominate how people access information, garnering the majority of the digital advertising revenue that previously flowed to publishers. Most say that local journalism is in crisis.

