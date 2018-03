Women-focused publisher Bustle is expanding to the U.K., launching a local site and social channels in May. According to the publisher, it will have 10 employees in the U.K. within the next three months, split evenly between editorial and commercial. Former Mashable sales exec Jack Gillespie and former Vanity Fair strategy editor Charlotte Owen will lead the publisher’s U.K. operations.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bustle-plans-uk-expansion-with-10-staffers/