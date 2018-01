Buzzfeed co-found and CEO Jonah Peretti is the kind of guy who never sees the cloud, only the silver lining, no matter how dark things get. Revenue last year came in between 15 and 20 percent below targets (Peretti won’t say exactly how much), and more than 100 people were laid off.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/buzzfeed-co-founder-jonah-peretti-on-future-of-the-company/