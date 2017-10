BuzzFeed is exporting its popular food-focused web series, “Worth It,” to the U.K. on Nov. 5. “Worth It UK,” which is the company’s first original series there, will air weekly on Facebook and YouTube.

In the U.S. version, the show’s hosts travel across America tasting a food item at high and low price points, comparing a high-end $79 ramen with a $3 equivalent, for example.