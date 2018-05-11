News Newsletter News 

BuzzFeed News’ Podcast Cohost, Jojo the Bot, Wants to Help Listeners Follow Along Without Friction

Christine Schmidt | Nieman LabMay 11, 2018

*techno beep*

“Did you hear that? That’s Jojo, our gender neutral robot.”

Jojo, a chatbot, is a cohost of BuzzFeed News’ new weekly news podcast, along with human Julia Furlan. The News, which will be released every Saturday, is designed to give those unacquainted with current events a manageable taste of the nutso news cycle, and also to amplify BuzzFeed reporters’ profiles .

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/buzzfeed-news-podcast-cohost-jojo-the-bot-wants-to-help-listeners-follow-along-without-friction/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *