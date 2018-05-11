BuzzFeed News’ Podcast Cohost, Jojo the Bot, Wants to Help Listeners Follow Along Without Friction
*techno beep*
“Did you hear that? That’s Jojo, our gender neutral robot.”
Jojo, a chatbot, is a cohost of BuzzFeed News’ new weekly news podcast, along with human Julia Furlan. The News, which will be released every Saturday, is designed to give those unacquainted with current events a manageable taste of the nutso news cycle, and also to amplify BuzzFeed reporters’ profiles .
