BuzzFeed’s Decision to Publish Trump Report Raises Ethics Questions

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/buzzfeed-raises-ethics-questions-after-publishing-trump-report/

BuzzFeed’s decision to publish an intelligence report filled with salacious and unsubstantiated claims about Donald Trump’s purported behaviour in Russia has triggered a political storm and debate over media ethics.

The news website posted the unredacted documents on Tuesday, just 10 days before Trump’s inauguration, with a warning that the contents contained errors and were “unverified and potentially unverifiable”.