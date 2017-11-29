BuzzFeed to Lay Off 100 Staffers in Major Reorganization
BuzzFeed is set to lay off 100 staffers as the company re-configures its business side and UK bureau after missing revenue targets earlier this year.
In an email to employees, CEO Jonah Peretti said that the company was restructuring its business and sales teams as it shifts its advertising revenue strategy. The company announced president Greg Coleman had decided to “take the opportunity to transition into a new role.”
