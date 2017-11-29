News Newsletter News 

BuzzFeed to Lay Off 100 Staffers in Major Reorganization

Maxwell Tani | Business Insider November 29, 2017

BuzzFeed is set to lay off 100 staffers as the company re-configures its business side and UK bureau after missing revenue targets earlier this year.

In an email to employees, CEO Jonah Peretti said that the company was restructuring its business and sales teams as it shifts its advertising revenue strategy. The company announced president Greg Coleman had decided to “take the opportunity to transition into a new role.”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/buzzfeed-to-lay-off-100-staffers-in-major-reorganization/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *