Cambodian Viral Site Khmerload Has New Plans for a BuzzFeed-Like Digital Empire Across Southeast Asia
When I met with Khmerload founder In Vichet recently, his wildly popular website was leading with stories typical of its entertainment-driven coverage: Two local pop singers have been spotted wearing the same outfits; a feature on the family of a well-known Cambodian business tycoon; and, with more than 7,500 shares, a series of photographs that emerged of young, female stars in skimpy bikinis.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: