Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data

Nicholas Confessore and Matthew Rosenberg | The New York TimesMay 2, 2018

The embattled political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica announced on Wednesday that it would cease most operations and file for bankruptcy amid growing legal and political scrutiny of its business practices and work for President Trump.

The decision was made less than two months after the firm and Facebook became embroiled in a data-harvesting scandal that compromised the personal information of up to 87 million people.

