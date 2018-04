Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to the House yesterday was a mostly bland performance, punctuated by frequent claims not to know or remember certain fundamental aspects of his own business. But he gave a curiously specific and aggressive response to a question from congressman Eliot Engel.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cambridge-university-hits-back-at-zuckerbergs-shade/