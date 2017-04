Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/can-a-future-of-work-newsroom-thrive-inside-a-jobs-site-ladders-is-about-to-find-out/

To hear Ryan Sager tell it, classified ads aren’t dead. They just need a little reimagination.

“What you’ve got here is a great 19th century newspaper model with classified ads, just with no news hole,” said Sager, a longtime journalist with stints at Time, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post. “And we’re here to be the news hole for this.”