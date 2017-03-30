News Newsletter News 

Can a Retired Judge Save Southern Vermont’s Newspapers?

Paul Heintz | Seven Days March 30, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/can-a-retired-judge-save-southern-vermonts-newspapers/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kevin Moran could hardly believe his luck last April when he learned that local investors had purchased the group of southern Vermont and western Massachusetts newspapers that employed him.

“It’s like winning the lottery,” the vice president for news told Seven Days at the time. “We spent 21 years or so under corporate ownership. To return to local ownership again is a dream come true, not only for us but, I think, for our communities.”

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *