Can a Retired Judge Save Southern Vermont’s Newspapers?

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/can-a-retired-judge-save-southern-vermonts-newspapers/

Kevin Moran could hardly believe his luck last April when he learned that local investors had purchased the group of southern Vermont and western Massachusetts newspapers that employed him.

“It’s like winning the lottery,” the vice president for news told Seven Days at the time. “We spent 21 years or so under corporate ownership. To return to local ownership again is a dream come true, not only for us but, I think, for our communities.”