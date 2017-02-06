Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/can-publishers-take-advantage-of-the-resurgence-of-paid-for-news/

There are solid indications that more people are willing to pay for news. This is reason for prudent optimism when contemplating the future — but a clarification is required before going further: this applies to genuine value-added/original news produced by newsrooms, not to ersatz, largely recycled, superficial commodity information. Big difference. The former is inherently expensive and difficult to streamline. The latter is cheap to produce at scale and some players in this category will continue to thrive in distributed content ecosystems, mostly on video.