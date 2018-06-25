Can the Star Tribune Hold Its Own in an Industry in Freefall?

Mike Klingensmith joined the Star Tribune in 2010, after a career in the high-flying world of New York magazine publishing, most of it at Time Inc. Tapped to lead the newspaper company just out of bankruptcy reorganization, he is widely credited with developing and executing a business strategy that has allowed the Strib to rise above its industry peers, many of which labor under more difficult ownership and market positions, notably its crosstown rival, the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

