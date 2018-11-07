Can This Network of Lit-to-Be-Local Newsletters Unlock Younger Civic Engagement?
As a younger-generation American who wants to be informed about my local area, is there a good option to get local news that doesn’t involve reading a site that feels like its pop-ups are draped with cobwebs?
Younger Americans are paying for news in greater numbers. Younger generations are better at telling fact from opinion, though adults under age 29 are also the only age group to think “most news reports are fairly inaccurate.”
