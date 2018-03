The Canadian government has pledged to create a $50 million fund to support local journalism in Canada over the next five years. But the money (which amounts to $39 million US), while welcome in an industry that is badly struggling, may also be too little, too late to make a difference.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/canada-pledges-50-million-to-local-journalism-will-it-help/