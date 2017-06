Like & Share E&P:

Anne Marie Owens couldn’t believe her luck when she landed a job as a general assignment reporter at the soon-to-open National Post in Toronto in 1998. Then a columnist at the St. Catharines Standard, a small southern Ontario newspaper, she had heard the media baron Conrad Black was starting a national broadsheet, and she wanted in.