Canada’s The Logic is a New Subscription News Outlet Focused on the Innovation Economy, à la The Information
Information wants to be $300 a year — and it wants to be exclusive, high quality, and lower quantity.
At least that’s the bet being made by The Logic, the new Canadian subscription news outlet that soft-launches today. Modeled in large part after Silicon Valley news site The Information, its focus will be on the innovation economy and its impacts across business, policy, culture, and more.
