Candidates in Hawaii Say ‘Pay to Play’ is Unfair for Newspaper Voter’s Guide

Andrew Perala | Honolulu Civil Beat July 24, 2018

Candidates jockeying to win a position on Hawaii’s 2018 general election ballot say at least one Big Island newspaper is requiring them to buy an ad if they want to be included in the newspaper’s primary voter’s guide.

West Hawaii Today told candidates to buy a display ad or they wouldn’t be allowed to respond to questions on issues that will also be included in the Kona newspaper’s “Election 2018” special section, a number of candidates interviewed by Civil Beat say.

