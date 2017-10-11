Carter Journalism Institute Launches ‘First Amendment Watch’ to Highlight, Analyze Threats to Freedom of Expression

Recognizing that freedom of speech and press are covered in every news cycle, New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute has launched First Amendment Watch —an online resource that goes beyond the headlines to provide much-needed coverage and context to the debate over freedom of expression.

First Amendment Watch (FirstAmendmentWatch.org) documents contemporary threats to the freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and petition, posting stories as they arise along with related content to better inform the conversation.