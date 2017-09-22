Changes Ahead for Pulitzers? Stay Tuned, Says New Administrator
The Pulitzer Prize Board’s July selection of Dana Canedy as its administrator marks, in some ways, a dramatic change for the 101-year-old organization dedicated to honoring the best of American journalism and arts and letters.
Unlike Mike Pride, whose retirement created the opening, she has no prior connection with the Pulitzers — except as a lead reporter and editor for a New York Times team that won a 2001 prize for national reporting.
