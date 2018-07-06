Charles Koch, Champion of Free Speech? His Grants to News Media Accelerate.
When the Washington Post hosted a public discussion about the future of the First Amendment last month, one of the sponsors of the event was a surprising name: the Charles Koch Foundation.
The organization is the well-endowed philanthropic arm of the famed and controversial billionaire industrialist, a lion of libertarian politics and one of the foremost financial backers of the tea party movement.
