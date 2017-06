Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/charlotte-agenda-created-a-newcomers-guide-in-print-that-brought-in-more-than-six-figures/

As more local print newsrooms try to figure out how to become digital, a digital site in Charlotte, North Carolina did exactly the opposite — it turned to print.

Charlotte Agenda’s put out its first printed product, City Notes, on Friday. The newcomer’s guide to Charlotte has already brought in more than $100,000 in revenue, said Ted Williams, Charlotte Agenda’s publisher.