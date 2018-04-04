Facebook and five U.S. news and fact-checking organizations—ABC News, the Associated Press, FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, and Snopes–created a partnership to combat misinformation shortly after the 2016 U.S. presidential election. When it was launched, it was variously seen as a public relations stunt, a new type of collaboration, or an unavoidable coupling of organizations through circumstances beyond their exclusive control.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/checking-in-with-the-facebook-fact-checking-partnership/