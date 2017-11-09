Cheddar is Launching General News Offshoot, Expects $11 Million in Revenue This Year

Business video net Cheddar plans to launch a second channel focused on national and world news next year. The channel is part of Cheddar’s expansion plans in 2018 and beyond as the company looks to grow its $11 million annual business.

The new channel, which will be called Cheddar Big News, will be modeled after CNN’s Headline News in that it will focus on the biggest news stories of the day but done in the “style and sentiment of local news,” said Cheddar CEO Jon Steinberg.