Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/chris-christie-lashes-out-at-newspapers-defends-failed-legislation/

Gov. Chris Christie spent the better part of his monthly radio show Thursday night attacking newspapers for lobbying against a measure that would cut into their revenues while also defending a failed plan to give upward of $10 million in raises to government workers and allow him to profit off a book.

Flashing anger and raising his voice, Christie lashed out at editorial writers and their corporate employers with the familiar language he typically reserves for public employee unions, calling newspapers “just another special interest feeding like pigs at the government trough.”