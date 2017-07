Like & Share E&P:

The (Newark, New Jersey) Star-Ledger is committed to keeping Gov. Chris Christie honest — even if it takes a private plane.

On Sunday afternoon, Christie told reporters he hadn’t gotten any sun that day. Unfortunately for him, the Newark Star-Ledger had proof to the contrary.