If you’re still confused by Civil, the cryptocurrency-based journalism marketplace that went public this summer, you’re probably not alone. Since the company made its first appearance, reactions have included muted excitement, bewilderment, and outright dismissal about the company’s potential to provide a viable new funding model for journalism.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/civil-the-blockchain-based-journalism-marketplace-is-building-its-first-batch-of-publications/