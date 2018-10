As promised, the ambitious media company Civil has provided an update about the sale of CVL tokens, a cryptocurrency intended to fund journalism startups such as the Colorado Sun, a new online news agency operated by former Denver Post staffers that was able to launch last month thanks to its resources.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/civil-token-sale-disaster-wont-kill-the-colorado-sun-editor-says/