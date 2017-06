Like & Share E&P:

We’ve all heard the bad news. Newspapers are struggling because of decreasing circulation and advertising revenue, media organizations are competing with Google and Facebook for traffic and layoffs are plaguing nearly every corner of the Fourth Estate.

Yeah, the situation looks pretty bad. But have you considered using cryptoeconomics, digital marketplaces and blockchain to fix it?