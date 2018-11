Even by the dramatic standards of the Mueller investigation, it was a bombshell moment when, on Tuesday, The Guardian’s Luke Harding and Dan Collyns reported that Paul Manafort met repeatedly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in Ecuador’s London embassy, including around the time Manafort became chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/claims-and-counterclaims-fly-around-guardian-manafort-assange-scoop/