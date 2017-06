Like & Share E&P:

In a twist on the billionaire-owner business model of journalism, two Colorado news outlets—each one committed to state politics coverage and owned by a different conservative billionaire— are “joining forces.”

But the move is closer to a takeover than a merger, and marks a further consolidation of the media presence of Denver industrialist Phil Anschutz in the purple swing state.