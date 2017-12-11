CNN Corrects a Trump Story, Fueling Claims of ‘Fake News’
CNN on Friday corrected an erroneous report that Donald Trump Jr. had received advance notice from the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks about a trove of hacked documents that it planned to release during last year’s presidential campaign.
2 thoughts on “CNN Corrects a Trump Story, Fueling Claims of ‘Fake News’”
Was it intentionally incorrect?
A begrudged allusion to substance behind the president’s label of “fake news” is an easy way out for the New York Times. The format and labeling of political propaganda unethically paraded as “breaking news” is as problematic as an occasional error.
The Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics calls on journalists to “label advocacy and commentary.” CNN’s and NBC’s daylong parade of stacked panels which never introduce any “breaking news” fact as they sashay to the hosts’ choreographed calls are nothing but commentary and advocacy. We could bring FOX News to the defendant’s table as well, but we should have long ago resigned ourselves to the notion that the late Murdoch corporation advanced any pretense of anything other than advocacy under the label of “fair and balanced.”
CNN might learn it would have a better impact by putting on an actual news show where news items, except in the event of an occasional national emergency, take from 30 seconds to five or ten minutes. It is an insult to audiences to pretend the network company’s news staff, hundreds deep, stationed around the world, can come up with no more breaking news than yearlong, 24/7 talk panels about two or three of the most partisan issues that dominate their news cycles for days or weeks until the next thing comes along.
Interspersing occasional actual news about a natural disaster or other tragedy in this format is nothing more than a ruse to lend credibility to their advocacy programs. Doing so insults the victims of those tragedies by networks who pay multi-million dollar salaries to politicize tragedy often before ambulances even leave the scene of whatever event the networks decide to exploit.