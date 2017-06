Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnn-files-lawsuit-seeking-comeys-trump-memos/

In federal court Thursday, CNN filed a lawsuit seeking to force the FBI to turn over former director James Comey’s memos documenting his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Comey described the meetings and his note-taking in detail last week while testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.