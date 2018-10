CNN is taking the wraps off its new business site, CNN Business, to reflect an increased emphasis on Silicon Valley. CNN is ditching the CNNMoney brand, which was part of a joint venture with then-Time Inc.’s Money and Fortune magazines going back to 2001.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnn-launches-cnn-business-with-a-focus-on-silicon-valley/