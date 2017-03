Like & Share E&P:

CNN is making a grand entrance into the immersive medium of VR with a new effort called CNNVR. Trump’s favorite news source is launching the VR unit to “transport users to the front row of global events.”

The company is launching the VR unit with a feature highlighting the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.