Every time a water main breaks, it seems, CNN gets ready to roll out its town-hall machinery. Back in the 2016 presidential primary season, the 24/7 network town-halled its way across the country, corralling candidates into policy chit-chats before live audiences.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnn-makes-history-with-stunning-event-on-gun-violence/