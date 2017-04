Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnn-nabs-eric-lichtblau-from-the-new-york-times/

The voracious recruiters at CNN are at it again: This time, they’ve managed to coax veteran investigative reporter Eric Lichtblau from his perch at the New York Times. Lichtblau will serve as assistant managing editor at CNN’s Washington bureau.