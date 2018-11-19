News Newsletter News 

CNN Seeks Emergency Court Hearing After White House Promises Revocation of Acosta’s Credentials Again

Meagan Flynn | Washington PostNovember 19, 2018

CNN and the network’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta have asked a federal judge for an emergency hearing after the White House sent Acosta a letter saying it planned to suspend Acosta’s press pass again, just hours after the same judge ordered the White House to temporarily restore Acosta’s credentials Friday. Unless the judge extends that 14-day order, it will expire at the end of the month.

One thought on “CNN Seeks Emergency Court Hearing After White House Promises Revocation of Acosta’s Credentials Again

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    November 19, 2018 at 9:34 am
    Being selected as a member of the White House press corps is a privilege, not a right. What is the emergency?

