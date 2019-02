CNN says it is hiring Sarah Isgur Flores, who most recently served in the Justice Department as Jeff Sessions’ spokesman, to be a political editor in the Washington bureau. Flores is a longtime Republican political operative who previously worked for Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnns-hiring-of-ex-sessions-spokeswoman-stirs-controversy/