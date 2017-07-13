CNN’s Mobile App is Under Siege From Trump Supporters

Like & Share E&P:

CNN’s mobile app has a problem, and it’s not getting any help from the platforms that host it.

Over the past week, waves of one-star reviews written by users accusing CNN of disseminating fake news, propaganda and falsehoods have battered the broadcaster’s mobile app. Calls to leave those reviews, which are being encouraged everywhere from message board 4chan to conservative news media Twitter, have reduced the CNN app’s rating in both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store to just one star, which could harm its chances of being downloaded in the future.