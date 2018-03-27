CNN’s Santorum ‘Controversy’ Shows the Worst of Cable News

The dumbest controversy of the week began Sunday, when former Pennsylvania Senator and CNN contributor Rick Santorum responded to Saturday’s national gun control demonstrations. “How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,” Santorum said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cnns-santorum-controversy-shows-the-worst-of-cable-news/