Collaboration in Journalism Needed Now More Than Ever

More than a month after the election, the following sentence has become a cable news cliché: Journalists in New York and Washington, D.C. are out of touch with the rest of the country.

It’s true. There’s a lot of local nuance that doesn’t make the national news. And it’s even true within cities like New York — growing up in the Bronx often meant watching reporters based in Manhattan getting stories wrong in their own backyard. Without nuance, journalists can’t help Americans understand each other and explain the division currently afflicting the country.